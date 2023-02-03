Joshimath type calamity hits Thathri, land sinking triggers cracks in houses

Affected 19 families shifted to safer locations

Sanjeev K Sharma

JAMMU, Feb 3: Already notorious for road accidents, District Doda has now been hit by a peculiar type of problem—land in Thathri area of the district has started sinking which triggered cracks in residential houses in the area exactly in the way in which things happened in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath.

Navi Basti—the ill fated hamlet hit by the calamity is in Thathri area of Doda district of J&K. Surprisingly, width of the cracks in the affected houses at Navi Basti is increasing daily.

It is pertinent to mention here that gradual sinking of Joshimath—a small Himalayan mountain town in Uttarakhand ultimately led to evacuation of about 200 families to safer places.

Local of Navi Basti, Abdul Farooq, 52, driver by profession, informed that initially some 4-5 houses developed some cracks few days back but now about four houses have been completely damaged while more than 15-16 houses have been affected in this calamity and suffered damage.

Similar were the views of 50 years old Mohd. Shafi who claimed that 100 families used to live in the tragedy hit hamlet, most of which have now been shifted to safer locations by the district administration.

Some locals have demanded allotment of alternate lands and relief to continue their life normally.

When contacted, Vishesh Mahajan, DC Doda informed that 19 residential structures (houses) along with a mosque and a Madrassa have developed cracks in Thathri area of Doda and the cracks are increasing in their width daily.

“A team of Geological Survey of India has reached Doda and from tomorrow they will start their survey after which the stability level for sinking land will be known,” he said adding: “The affected residential structures are on a hill and all these lie along a particular line.”

The DC said, only Navi Basti area of Thathri has been affected, rest entire Thathri is fine.

When asked about safety measures, the DC informed that the district administration has so far shifted residents of the affected houses to a Government school where a relief camp has been established while other people have moved to their relatives.

“Entire district administration including SSP, ADC, SDM, SDRF team and others have visited the spot and are in a ready mode to extend all possible help to the locals in the hour of need,” the DC said.

“Now it is a wait and watch situation for us and in the morning the team of Geological Survey of India will be able to tell us what actually has happened,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Union MoS in PMO Dr Jitendra SIngh spoke to the DC Doda on the land sinking.

“I am in touch with DC Doda Vishesh Mahajan. A relief camp has been set up for the residents of the affected houses. Meanwhile, a Geological Survey team is already on its way to the affected spot to study the underlying causative factors,” Dr Jitendra Singh tweeted.

In a tweet, former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has also expressed concern over the calamity and has urged LG Manoj Sinha to relocate the affected families and provide them adequate compensation