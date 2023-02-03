Influential persons misused official position to convert state land on names of their kin: LG

‘85% people will support Admn for evictions’

*Monitoring drive regularly, Admn also on alert

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 3: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said today that if voting is held on anti-encroachment drive, 85 percent people of Jammu and Kashmir will support the administration for carrying out the drive against influential persons who misused their position to grab the state land.

Addressing the gathering after inauguration of Civil Services Officers Institute (CSOI) here this evening, Sinha charged those who were earlier at the helm of affairs, albeit without naming politicians and bureaucrats, with misusing their official position and violating rules to grab the state land on the names of their family members and relatives.

“If an election is held today, 85 percent people of Jammu and Kashmir will say the administration has done one of the best job here by getting the encroached land evacuated from those who had grabbed it by misusing their official position,” he said.

“They (the influential persons who grabbed the Government land) tried to create a situation that two lakh people will be rendered houseless in Jammu and Kashmir (because of the Government drive),” Sinha said.

However, he added, he personally met the senior officers from both the divisions including the Divisional Commissioners, Additional DGPs, DCs, SSPs among others and told them that whenever such directions are issue (like eviction of land encroachments), the poor and common man become the first victim.

“One encroachment is demolished and payment is taken from five others,” the Lieutenant Governor said, adding in view of this he issued categorical directions that the DCs and SSPs will prepare list and monitor campaign.

Without naming the politicians, he said the influential persons took payment from Army for 50 years for the Government land by converting it on the names of their family members and relatives.

Sinha said the Divisional Commissioners and the Deputy Commissioners should be fully alert and should know what is happening when and where tomorrow as this will end the possibility of self goal.

They should also keep the media updated, he added.

Asserting that he himself is regularly monitoring the drive, Sinha said the drive is going on smoothly.

“One small incident took place in Srinagar but it was rectified overnight,” he asserted.

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor inaugurated Civil Services Officers Institute (CSOI) at Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said the institute will promote welfare of officers, their families and bring them together to build close cooperation & interaction to reinforce our democratic values & to meet the challenges of nation building.

“CSOIs in other states & at the Centre are playing important role as a nursery of ideas since many years. I am confident CSOI in J&K will render yeoman service to UT with systematic and continuous improvement in governance through seminars & debates on civil administration,” he observed.

Speaking on the role of the Civil Services Officers Institute, Sinha further observed that it will work as a bridge between different fields of civil administration and officers will get the opportunity to learn a lot from each other’s experiences.

CSOI will strengthen the ethos of good governance and will evolve into a center for meaningful discussion on economic growth and social change, he added.

“The expectations of the people have increased and I have full faith that we all will work with dedication to meet their expectations and tackle the challenges of the future,” he added.

The Lt Governor noted that in today’s inter-connected world, new skills of public administration and uninterrupted dialogue between common man and officers are required for smooth functioning of civil administration.

The Lt Governor said the success of ‘Back to Village’ and ‘My Town My Pride’ is testimony to our commitment of people-centric governance. The successful conduct of the two Jan-Abhiyan is the best example towards social welfare and inclusive development, he added

“I can proudly say that we have been able to establish the most transparent and active administrative system in Jammu Kashmir. The feedback received on RAS proves that the public service delivery has won the trust of the common man,” Sinha said.

Highlighting the initiatives of e-Governance, the Lt Governor said more than 400 services have been made online. “Remaining should also be made online soon in its true sense. The Public Services Commission has created a new milestone and declared the result in just three hours after the verification of the last candidate,” he added.

Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta informed that the two CSOIs to be established in J&K.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary; former Chief Secretaries, retd DGP, senior officers and HoDs were present on the occasion.