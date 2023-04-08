Mouj Masti-A Dogri feature film

Mala Slathia

Feature Films are the biggest medium of entertainment. But making a film is not such an easy task. While there is a lot at stake financially, it is also like testing time for different aspects of art used in making. In short, feature film making is a passion in itself but when you decided to produce a feature film in your mother tongue, the scale of that passion knows no bounds. Since Hollywood, Bollywood, Tollywood or Punjabi films have made a big market, the expectations of cinema lovers have increased considerably for regional movies also. Arranging finance for a regional film is a big issue because return is not a guarantee at all. But the fact remains that those who have a passion, obstacles do not last long for them.

For the last few months, a Dogri feature film ‘MOUJ MASTI ‘ is in a lot of discussions and expectations for the future of Dogri feature films rest with the success of this film. The title ‘Mauj-Masti’ of the film is not only captivating but also thought-provoking. The story of the film is based upon a burning problem of ‘Drug Abuse’ worldwide and despite all efforts made the evil business of anti-social elements is flourishing day by day. This menace of drugs is eating up the young generation like termites in our Duggar region too. Through this movie an effort has been made to raise that grave concern effectively.

The feature film ‘MOUJ MAST’ is produced by Mohammad Aslam Mir, Vinod Jaral and Rakesh Chalotra under the banner M/S Parrak Films and has been released in North India by Rajesh Raja through Sudhamhadev/ Sahdev Film Distribution Studios and S. S. Film Distribution Company on 7th April 2023 and is running at PVR K.C. at Jammu also.

According to one of the producers Rakesh Chalotra, it is true that making a feature film in regional language is very difficult owing to shortage of funds and no market for regional language at all. It’s only passion for the mother tongue Dogri and an urge to develop market for regional movies that they had decided to produce a feature film in mother tongue and release it in theatres across North India. They ensured that the enthusiasm should not die when the problems in the midway will start showing odd colours. Yes, due to Covid-19 pandemic, it has taken some time for release but that time was affecting the whole world and they were also helpless. Now when it has been released and they hope the audience will appreciate their efforts by making this feature film dedicated to mother tongue Dogri a grand success.

The story, screenplay and dialogues of the film ‘Mauj Masti’ are written by Rajeshwar Singh ‘Raju’, a well-known name in the literary circles of Jammu and Kashmir. In ‘Mauj-Masti’, he has tried to connect with the movie lovers through a captivating story revolving around interesting characters with focus on menace of drugs in our society and screenplay and dialogues are also successful in setting their own tone. According to him, since it is a feature film, keeping in mind the trend of cinema lovers where entertainment is given priority on one hand, the plot has not been allowed to deviate from the focus of tag line i.e. War on Drugs.

The film has been directed and edited by Heeramani Singh, a well-known director and editor from Jammu and Kashmir. It is worth mentioning that over the years he has been consistently making a name for himself with his commendable works in the media. It is no exaggeration to say that through this film, he has firmly placed his feet as a director in feature films. According to him, it took some time to complete the film due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film was completed after the pandemic eased to some extent and is now all set to go to public with high expectations. The Chief Assistant Director of this film is Sandeep Ratan Verma and Manav has assisted in direction.

The actors who have played lead roles and have exhibited their talent as the performers are all from Jammu division like Parvez Mir, Rakesh Chalotra, Ritu Mehra, Sapna Soni, Sakshi Bhatt, Saras Bharti, Rajkumar Bhatt, Shekhar, Devendra Nanda and Shaji Khan with Rajat Salgotra, Drishti Rajput, Puneet Gupta, Divyansh Baba, Garu Ram, Prayog Deoria, Mamta Bharti etc also playing their part with conviction.

The music in the film is given by Surendra Manhas, a well-known music composer and singer from Jammu and Kashmir. The songs of the film have been penned by Shivani Tak and sung by Riaz Malik, Vanshika Jaral and Sushmita Banerjee in their beautiful voices. The songs have been choreographed by Akash Dogra. The feature film has been beautifully shot by cinematographer Sanjay Kumar and Ashish Sharma while Sanjay Bansotra is the assistant cameraman. The credit for make-up that plays an important role in a feature film goes to Pintu , Rushika Sani and Anita were the dress designers and Pawan Kumar was the production controller of the movie.

Here, what I wish to say is that although attempts to make feature films in Dogri language have been made after regular intervals, but very few such films got completed and reached the theaters to entertain the movie lovers. The first Dogri film in this series was ‘Gallan Hoiyyan Beetiyan’, which hit the screen long ago and there after ‘Maa Nein Mildi’, ‘Kuggi Maar Duari’, ‘Reet’ , ‘Geetian’ and ‘Aun Aan Shinda’ also raised hopes for better future for dogri feature films. But it is also true that the way cinema lovers should have encouraged these feature films made in Dogri language, they did not. If still someone has shown the courage to invest a lot of money and produce a feature film in Dogri, then it is not only commendable but it should also be expected from the lovers of Dogri language to come to the theaters in large numbers and watch the film to make it a grand success so that people associated with art should be encouraged to make feature films in Dogri in future also.

‘MAUJ MASTI’ has everything that is required or expected from a commercial feature film. Yes, it is a special one as it is made in Dogri, the mother tongue of Dogras, local artists have worked in it and local talent is associated with every aspect of the film making. We should show our devotion to our mother tongue and culture by making it a success. Let us not only appreciate the efforts verbally or through written words but come to theatre, watch it and give more momentum to the caravan of Dogri feature films.