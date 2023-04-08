Inner Voice (09-04-2023)

‘Morning Glory’

Let me narrate the morning glory

Let me tell you the untold story

The splendour of dawn mesmerizes me to the utmost

Captivating! Enchanting! paradise on the earth almost

The trees mightier, standing in row

Seems the ascetics and sages’ heads bow

The grass lush sways with the breeze cool

As if a wise preceptor instructing an ignorant, fool

A cuckoo, sitting amidst the leaves, sings a song sweet

Like a beloved sends text to her man and tweet

A raven black, produces the sound ‘kraa’ I hear

Might be calling upon the female raven, ohh dear!

Sitting in a bench, gently I close my eyes

Realising the glory of morning, truth it is, no lies.

Alka Sharma

Rehari Colony.

Beauty

Everyone’s so pretty

With their blonde hair and blue eyes

Smart shirts and suits and dandy ties

Honest lives, big parties and no lies

Everyone’s so pretty

With their perfect spouses and kids

Disciplined kids that throw no fits

Caring spouses that do their bit

Everyone’s so pretty

With their gold watches and new cars

Big parties thrown at big bars

Raising their children to become stars

But am I pretty

With my black hair and brown eyes

Ruffled shirts and old ties

Personal life full of lies

Am I pretty

With my domestic abused life and egoistic kids

When I can’t afford them toys they throw fits

Spouses that stay away and neglect their bit

Am I pretty

With just my inherited earrings and no cars

No parties and visit no bars

Society says my children can’t become stars

Sanvi Rajput

Jammu

A Beauty

A slim beauty with big brown eyes, pearl life teeth give breath of sigh.

Her innocent face create, the shadow of Goddess Aphrodite.

The evening sun site blaze into merlot wine, when she smiles.

Her fluttering black hairs, blend the taste of Lily into air,

Her attractive stylish walk, seems like musk dear susurrate hill on top.

Dr Deepak Singh Manhas

Jammu