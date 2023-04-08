A commentary on scientific, religious theories

Name of book : Voyage to the Truth

Author: Er. Harbans Singh

Publishers: BlueRose Publishers New Delhi

Year 2022

Cost Rs. 250.

This 128-page book entitled “Voyage ToThe Truth” in English penned by Er. Harbans Singh has recently been published and is available with the publisher and even on the Amazon and appreciated by the General Public. It may be mentioned that this book was showcased by the publishers in the International Book Fair, 2023 at PragatiMaidan New Delhi.

The book “Voyage to the Truth”, is an all-inclusive commentary, on the current scientific, philosophical, darshnik and Religious theories. It states that physical- knowledge of the God is the soul of the religion. Bereft of the soul, the religions become the stagnating species only. It is a repository of knowledge and establishes a bridge between the findings of the contemporary sciences and ancient Indian wisdom expounded in the Upnishads and Shri Guru Granth Sahib.

Deep Study

New theories relating to Time, Space-Time and Gravity Etc. have logically been presented in this book that may alter the previous theories believed to be the scientific gospels, so far.

It is noteworthy- that the author Harbans Singh has a passion for writing and deep thinking on the socio-religio-scientific subjects. In addition to this book under review, he has many more books which are nearing completion. He has put in hard work in this book and related religion to scientific analyses which make the book informative and instructive. The author has dealt with concept of zero and infinity as also the significance of spiritualism and new ideas on cosmos in a scientific analysis

Fresh Outlook

The book is finaly printed and published on a quality paper and moderately priced and within the reach of common readership. I have gone through the book and found it rewarding for knowledge. I do say that the people, old and specially youngsters must go through this book which is a mine of ancient ideas, philosophy of life and also knowledge.

