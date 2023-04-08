A tale of 3 top Educational institutions of Jammu

GCW Parade: First women college of Jammu

Shiv Chander Sharma

IF credit of providing first college in Jammu region goes to Maharaja Pratap Singh (1885-1925) who built GGM Science college-then named Prince of Wales College in 1907, the credit of introducing first exclusive college for the women goes to his nephew and successor Maharaja Hari Singh (1925-47), who is well known in the world for signing instrument of accession of J&K with India in October 1947.

The first women college of Jammu is the Government College for Women (GCW), Parade which was built in 1944 in an existing building. Then it was named Maharani Mahila Mahavidyalay which was taken over by the J&K state government as college for women in 1953. Since then thousands of females have passed out from this college and the rush of students is increasing every year.

Later, another Women College came up at Gandhi Nagar locality in the 1970s said retired Prof Digvijay. In the recent years, especially after migration from Kashmir valley in 1989-90, admission to female candidates is being given in other college including GGM, MAM besides other colleges.

The building at which the college was introduced in 1944, was the part of royal buildings and was serving as Toshakhana with some part as ammunition dump. The last remnant of the old building was demolished to construct a new complex just at the entrance of the college in recent years. Most of the old structure has been replaced by new buildings, said writer and author, Hans Raj, 76.

Very recently, a new hostel multi-storeyed building has also been constructed but hardly any old portion of the historic building can be seen in the college, Vijay said. Before becoming college, the building used to serve as ammunition dump. Some say it also remained hall for some time but there is no official record to prove this.

The present strength of the college is about five thousand students-and the subjects being taught at present are in the science, arts, commerce, home science, stenography and BCA streams in different combinations. The combination in arts stream is more than 35 in this college

Earlier, the streams introduced in the college during its first few years was arts only that too in few combinations. Commerce was introduced much later. The first principal of this college was Madam Shah and the orginal strength during those times was between 20-30 in 1944, said an official of the college.

SRML Ranbir School is oldest in Jammu

The Shri Maharaja Ranbir Singh Muln-Latal (SRML) Higher Secondary School in Jammu city is famous as Ranbir school and is the oldest educational institution in the state.

First session in this school, situated at present opposite Parade Ground on the one side and Hari Singh Zanana Park on the other near the Civil Secretariat in the city centre, was held in the year 1888-89 A.D. during the reign of Maharaja Pratap Singh (1885-1925). However, foundation of the huge school was laid by his father Maharaja Ranbir Singh in his life time before 1880 A.D.

The opening of this school for boys besides the widest colleges of the state, GGM Science college in Jammu and Pratap college in Kashmir in recent times speaks volumes of the broad vision of the Dogra rulers who wanted to spread education among the people.

In the beginning, the Ranbir school had a limited number of subject combinations prevailing in those times and it started functioning with (67) high school level education. However, in 1959-69 higher secondary school status was given to this school which at present, has the strength of more than three thousand students in various subject combinations in science, arts and commerce streams.

An official of the school said that the school students continue to positions in various subject combination in Jammu region with medical students topping the merit lists in medical stream. He said that in addition to the normal education, the school also has industrial Training Institute (IT). Interestngly, Jammu Radio Station started functioning in the state from this school building after the country became independent in 1947. With lush green environment having ample green patches, large central park, independent laboratories, about 20 feet high big class rooms and three big halls, the school is spread in a large area in the city center. Once the University campus also started functioning from this building.

R.N. Mukerji was the first principal of the school as per records available with the school, Shastri said: during the very first session in 1888-89 the school had a strength between 600 and 700 students. However, the school had remained for boys only and for girls separate schools were opened. In its long journey of over 125 years, the school has produced brilliant students who have excelled in all spheres of life in their respective times. Since it was the only school during those times, all those getting education were products of this school, said O.P. Verma, a former student of the school. Still this school is the best choice for the students who join it in the 9th class and pass out 12th class to get seats in various professional colleges. This school has almost always outshined the private schools as far as positions are concerned.

GGM Science College Erstwhile Prince of Wales College

Situated between the Ranbir Canal head and Jewel Chowk in the city, there is the oldest college of Jammu, the erstwhile Prince of Wales college and now Government Gandhi Memorial (GGM) Science college which has produced many alumni.

The alumni of the college include former Army Chief Gen (Retd) N C Vij, Former chief Justice of India, A S Anand, Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh, V K Gupta, Balraj Puri, Santoor Vadak Late Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister of J&K, Late Mangat Ram Sharma, Late Prof Bhim Singh and former Chief Secretary, Government of Pakistan, Qurat-Ullah-Shahab, former Chief Secretary of J&K, S S Baloeria and so many others. This college is among the two in the Jammu and Kashmir state which are the oldest and were built by Maharaja Pratap Singh who ruled the state from 1885 AD to 1925 AD. The other college is in Srinagar city named Shri Pratap College.

This college is a fusion of antiquity and dates back to 1905 AD. Then Maharaja of the J&K State Pratap Singh announced the opening of this college as Prince of Wales college. This was to commemorate the visit of Prince of Wales, the future King George V to the state. Maharaja Pratap Singh, a benevolent ruler and a great visionary of his times thus created the only institution of higher learning in the entire Jammu region. This college celebrated its first centenary last year

Prince of Wales college actually started functioning from April 20, 1907 in the then Ajaibghar building which now serves as Assembly hall of J&K Legislative Assembly in Jammu, the winter capital of the state. It had 26 students on its rolls in its first year and Prof R N Mukherji officiated as the principal.

In July 1907, Prof F M Dadina took over as the first formal principal of the college. The foundation stone of the present college campus was laid in July 1907 amidst a vast lush green area of about 65 acres by the then Resident of Kashmir, Sir Francis Young Husband.

The college was shifted to the present campus on September 18, 1912 with Prof S Robson as the principal. The founders of the college were undoubtedly men of great acumen and vision, said present college principal R L Sharma. The infrastructure planned a hundred years ago, continues substantially to meet the ever-increasing needs of the institution even now.

The college hostel started functioning in July 1910, nearly two years before the college was shifted to the present building. The Prince of Wales college was affiliated to then Panjab University, Lahore in May 1908. Initially, a strem of subjects, English, Mathematics, Chemistry, History, Persian, Sanskrit and Philosophy were taught up to intermediate level. In January 1910, two more subjects, Geology and Arabic were introduced.

In 1931 onwards the college admitted both male and females students on its roll till 1944 when a separate Maharani Mahila college was opened in the present Luthra Academy at Kachi Chawni on Palace Road. However, in medical stream, female students continued on the rolls till 1966.

However, with the dawn of independence, Prince of Wales College could not escape the spirit of freedom and euphoria sweeping across the country. Thus the college was renamed as Government Gandhi Memorial College on May 20, 1948.