Motor mechanic arrested for using tricolour to clean vehicles

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Aug 10: A 25-year-old motor mechanic was arrested for allegedly using a tricolour to clean vehicles at a motor repair shop here, police sources said.

Sources added that the accused was booked for “showing indignity to the Indian National Flag”, adding that police learnt about the incident after a video was circulated on social media.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda Abdul Qayoom said, “After a video went viral on social media about disrespect of National Flag, serious cognizance of the matter was taken and immediately an FIR Number 175/2022 under Section 2 Prevention of Insult to National Honour was lodged at Police Station. The accused person, who disrespected the National Flag was arrested, he added.

“The arrested person was identified as Umair Ahmed, son of Ghulam Rasool Ganai of Kulhand, District Doda. He is motor mechanic in a workshop at Tondwah area of Doda, where the incident took place”, SSP said, adding that further investigation into the case is going on.