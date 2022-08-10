33 bundles of banned Chinese thread seized, one arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: Canal Road Police seized 33 bundles of banned Chinese thread and arrested one person.

As per police sources, a team from Police Post Canal Road led by PSI Amreek Singh under the supervision of SHO Nowabad Inspector Vijay Kumar and DySP Headquarters Jammu Swati Sharma during patrolling in Krishna Nagar area arrested a man along with 33 bundle of banned Chinese thread.

The arrested person was identified as Pawan Kumar, son of late Om Parkash, a resident of Dogra Mohallah Krishna Nagar District Jammu.

The arrest was made in violation of DM order regarding ban on sale of plastic/synthetic threads (manja).

A case FIR Number 95/2022 under section 188 IPC has been registered at Police Station Nowabad and investigation started.