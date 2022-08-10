PPEU delegation calls on MD JPDCL

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: A delegation of Provincial Power Employees Union (PPEU) led by general secretary Deep Mehra called on the Managing Director, Jammu Power Development Corporation Ltd (JPDCL), Shiv Anant Tayal in presence of Chief Engineer, JPDCL, Sandeep Seth in MD’s office chamber here today.

The PPEU members including Mehra, Koushal Sharma-senior vice president and vice president-Manjit Singh and sat Paul projected the main issues of the workers which include -regularisation of daily wagers of PDL, TDL and need based workers and early conduct of DPC of Tech-III cadre for Tech-II grade.

After listening the issues of the delegation, the MD and Chief Engineer assured that their issues would be resolved shortly and it was also assured that seniority list for DPC will be published shortly.