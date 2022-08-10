Bike lifters arrested, stolen motorcycle recovered

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 10: Police arrested two bike lifters and recovered a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

A written report was lodged by Ramandeep son of Thuru Ram of Pathwar stating that some unknown miscreants had stolen his bike from outside his house. Accordingly, a FIR was registered at PS Udhampur and the investigation was started.

A special team of PP Roun Domail, led by SHO Chaman Gorkha and assisted by PSI Akhilesh Khajuria, IC PP Roun Domail, conducted raids at different suspected locations and zeroed on some suspected persons.

During the questioning of two suspects, namely Golu Masih son of Shafi of Assar, Doda and Aman Kumar son of Jeet Singh of Shiv Puri Phagwara, confessed the commission of offence.

On their disclosure, Police recovered the stolen bike from Phagwara, Kapurthala and further legal proceeding were underway.