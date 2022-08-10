3 motorcycles stolen in 24 hours

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Aug 10: Three motorcycles have been stolen from Samba district at different locations during last 24 hours.

A case of three motorcycles theft from Samba has been reported within the last 24 hours and the whole incident was captured in the CCTV installed outside the shops. According to the information received, this morning, one motorcycle was stolen outside the office of the courier company. Pradeep Singh, son of Sagar Singh resident of Tapyal, who was working there, had parked the bike outside the office and after a while the bike was stolen from there. The incident was captured in the CCTV installed outside the office, in which the thief is clearly visible while stealing.

There is a lot of anger among the local people about the increasing thefts in Samba city.

Local Sarpanch Ravinder Singh Lavlu said that the number of drug addicts and drug smugglers in Samba are increasing day by day. He said that six days before this, a scooty was also stolen from outside a shop on the border road of Samba, many thefts have taken place even before this, but the police have not found anything yet, which is a matter of concern.

One more bike was stolen from Raya Morh in Vijaypur belonging to Sumit Singh, son of Charanjit Singh of Rahya. He has made a complaint with police in this regard.