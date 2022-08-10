Modi is punishing J&K people by denying elections: Vakil

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 10: Coming heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA Government, senior vice president Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference and former minister, Abdul Gani Vakil today said that the Centre is punishing people of J&K by denying them the basic right to choose their own elected Government.

In a statement issued here, Vakil said ever since Modi took over the reins of power in India, the J&K has witnessed democratic government only for four years. “Since 2018, it is now the 4th year and the whole J&K has been handed over to a few bureaucrats who are calling the shots. And these pick and choose bureaucrats are being brought from other states and posted in Jammu and Kashmir to run the show,” he added.

The failure of the LG led Govt of not submitting utilisation certificates works worth Rs 10, 000 crores is enough to puncture the hollow claims of this bureaucratic administration and makes clear about the rampant corruption and siphoning of public money.

He said the highest temple of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir was Legislative Assembly that has been destroyed by Modi regime and they talk of strengthening the grass root level democracy. Vakil said he failed to understand why elections are being delayed in J&K and now it is inching towards 5th year that we are being ruled by a Lt Governor and his coterie.

Vakil said it was a shame for the world’s largest democracy that they have snatched a right to have democratic government in one of its region that used to be a state and they illegally degraded and bifurcated it into two Union Territories to fulfill their political gains.