Whenever I stumbled somewhere on life’s paths,

it was your hands that lifted me up.

You stayed hungry yourself just to feed me, and silently hid all your own pain.

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On cold winter nights, when I returned home late,

I always knew you were awake at the slightest sound.

You would give me the warm quilt and quietly sleep on the cold bed yourself.

Whatever I liked would reach me without my ever asking for it.

Now nothing feels desirable anymore, because the one who used

to bring me everything is gone.

I have not forgotten my childhood, nor your affection.

You cherished even my little whims like precious treasures. Sometimes you called me “Kaka,” sometimes “Sona.”

Your love can never diminish.

My heart can never be complete without you.

If I am ever blessed with another life, may you be my mother every single time.

Lokesh Dogra

Shakti Nagar, Jammu

Brave Noble Uncle Karan

From royal halls to public ballot cast,

Thou hast outlived the tumbling of the crown, And bridged the heavy shadow of the past

To wear the people’s honest, hard-won gown.

For near a hundred winters thou hast stood,

To near a hundred winters thou hast stood,

When empires fell and kingdoms turned to dust,

A noble prince of rare and gentle blood,

who placed in liberty his raised trust.

From youth's high war-torn trials to this day,

Thy steadfast heart hath known no base retreat;

Through shifting ages thou hast found a way

To lay ambition at the nation's feet.

With boundless love I praise thy noble breath,

A living king who triumphed over death.

Ankit Love

PAIN

I had once aspired to provide gain, but all in vain.

As I was in depression's drain, I was emitting only pain.

But I was not the only one who was feeling this pain.

Millions of my brothers were also wetting in this rain

May God give me wisdom and make me sane

So that I will choose the right lane.

And also help others in relieving their strain

By letting them conquer the tough terrain.

Pawan Sharma