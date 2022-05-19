Mother-son duo killed, 3 others injured in car accident on Jammu-Pathankot highway

JAMMU, May 19: A mother-son duo was killed and three others of the family wounded after a car they were traveling in skidded off the road and overturned on Jammu-Pathankot highway in Kathua district on Thursday, officials said.

As per a police official, the vehicle bearing registration number DL-8CAA-5714 carrying five persons was on its way to Jammu from Pathankot when the driver of the vehicle lost control and skidded on the roadside at Sehswan Morh in Kathua.

In the mishap, Nisha Sharma, 36, wife of Varun Sharma, resident of Gangyal and her 2-year-old son Riday Sharma were pronounced as brought dead by the doctors at the hospital, an official said.

The family head Varun Sharma son of Tara Chand Sharma and his two daughters Sunaina, 14 and Trisha Sharma, 8 were injured in the mishap and have been hospitalised. Police have started an investigation into the incident. (AGENCIES)