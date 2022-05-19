Former Cong leader Sunil Jakhar joins BJP, Nadda says ‘will play a big role’

New Delhi, May 19: Disgruntled Congress leader and former Punjab party chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of the party national president JP Nadda in Delhi.

Welcoming Jhakhar into the party, Nadda said, “I welcome Sunil Jakhar to Bharatiya Janata Party. He is an experienced political leader who made a name for himself during his political career. I am confident he will play a big role in strengthening the party in Punjab.”

“Three generations of my family served the Congress party over the last 50 years. Today, I have broken the 50-year-old tie with Congress over issues of nationalism, unity and brotherhood in Punjab,” said Sunil Jakhar after joining BJP.

Jakhar, who was stripped from all posts previously, quit Congress on Saturday during a Facebook Live.

On April 11, Congress leaders KV Thomas and Sunil Jakhar were issued show-cause notices for breaching party discipline. “I don’t hold any post (in the party); I have an ideology. I want to ask Sonia Gandhi that being Congress president, doesn’t she know that I hold no position in the party? Then why a show-cause notice is being given to me?” he asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Agencies)