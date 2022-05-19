Top brass of Army, police review security situation ahead of Amarnath Yatra

JAMMU, May 19: The top brass of Army, police and intelligence agencies on Thursday reviewed the security situation, ahead of Machail Yatra and Shri Amartnath pilgrimage.

Jammu-based Defence PRO, Lt Col Devender Anand said that a security review meeting was chaired this morning by Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, GOC, White Knight Corps at Nagrota.

The meeting was attended by ADGP Mukesh Singh and senior officials of various Intelligence Agencies in the region.

“The meeting was primarily focused on the prevailing security situation in Jammu Division,” he said.

The PRO added that the security measures for the forthcoming Machail and Amarnath Yatra were also discussed in detail, to ensure streamlined coordination between all the Intelligence and Security agencies at all times. (Agencies)