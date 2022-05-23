MoS Krishan Pal Gurjar visits Samba; Assesses development works, listens to public grievances, aspirations

Reiterates PMs’ commitment towards transforming JKs’ development profile

Center sanctions Rs 12,000 cr package for revamping power infra in J&K

SAMBA, MAY 23: Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar, as a part of central government’s initiative of public outreach in J&K, visited border district Samba and assessed pace of progress on development works besides listening to public grievances and aspirations as well.

Union Minister, who is on a two day visit to Samba district, visited Bagoona village where he had an exhaustive interaction with the public representatives. He also inspected functioning of Power Grid Station, SIDCO, Samba.

He was accompanied by District Development Council Chairman, Keshav Dutt Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Anuradha Gupta and other senior officers.

MoS, while highlighting central government’s initiatives of taking J&K development profile to new highs, said that focus is being accorded on regular assessment and review of development works while ensuring benefit of centrally sponsored schemes to all. In this regard, high profile tour programmes of Center government’s representatives are being organized for UT of J&K.

“A firm collaboration between the Center and UT government is yielding tangible results on all development fronts”, maintained the Union Minister while reiterating commitment of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, towards transforming the development profile of J&K through numerous revolutionary initiatives.

Eralier, MoS accompanied by Member Parliament, Jugal Kishore Sharma, visited Bagoona village and paid floral tributes to Brigadier Rajinder Singh Jamwal, MVC, amidst patriotic sloganeering.

MoS inspected the construction work on Primary Health Centre building, Rahya, being executed under NABARD at an estimated cost of 2.00 crore. The PHC will cater to healthcare needs of around 4000 locals and is expected to be completed by November 2022.

He also took stock of restoration works being done on local Pond near Brigadier Rajinder Singh Memorial Park. He had an interactive session with the locals at Community Felicitation Centre.

Krishan Pal Gurjar held a detailed interaction with deputations of District Development Council members, Block Development Council members, Councilors Urban Local Bodies and local youths at DC office.

He assured the participants that all the issues and concerns projected by them will be taken up with the concerned ministries for an early redressal.

Later, Union MoS inspected newly commissioned 220/66 KV, 160 MVA grid station at IGC, Samba.

He informed that, recently, the central government has sanctioned ₹12000 crore package for J&K, 6000 crore for each division, for improving power infrastructure ensuring adequate power supply besides plugging pilferage and reducing Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses.