MoS for Statistics visits Pulwama, reviews developmental scenario

Excelsior Correspondent

PULWAMA, Oct 26: Union Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation, Corporate Affairs and Planning Rao Inderjit Singh today visited Pulwama district under Central Government’s Public Outreach Programme. He reviewed developmental scenario of the district besides reviewing implementation status of Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

During his visit, the Minister chaired a meeting of officers at Circuit House and took detailed review of various schemes and programmes of the government.

The Minister reviewed implementation and progress recorded under MGNREGA, PMAY, NRLM, NHM, Ayushman Bharat JSY, JSSK PMGSY, JJM, ICDS, PMAY-U and various other schemes.

He also took department-wise extensive review of Planning, Education and other departments and sectors.

The Minister was apprised about the overall developmental projects and the progress made on them by the executing agencies. Officers informed the Minister that all projects will get completed within the estimated time.

He also interacted with beneficiaries of various flagship schemes like PMAY, MGNREGA, NRLM and also interacted with SHG members.

While addressing the various delegations and beneficiaries of various schemes, the Minister said that Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is consistently working for betterment and upliftment of downtrodden and poor people and people are now getting benefited directly from schemes of Government.

While meeting a delegation of Fruit Growers Association Pulwama, the Minister was apprised about the problems faced by the community. The growers demanded for a CA store in Pulwama, leaf analysis facility, soil testing lab and furthermore, smooth transportation of apple fruit to rest of the country. The Minister assured the delegation that he will take up the issues with the concerned. He further said that he will take a personal interest in redressal of all the grievances.

A delegation of youth also met the Minister that raised the demand of sports academy and modern sporting infrastructure in the district. Besides a delegation of SHGs also met the minister and raised various demands related to the empowerment of Self Help Groups.

The Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary through a powerpoint presentation highlighted the achievements, special initiatives and best practices of the District Administration under different schemes.