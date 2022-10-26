Khan gets Lifetime Achievement Award

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 26: On International Artists Day, J&K LG inaugurated a three-week long Jashn-e-Kashmir Cultural Festival here.

The event was organized by Shah Qalandar Folk Theater in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL), office of the Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) and All J&K Folk Artists Association.

The series of cultural programmes will continue in different cities and towns of Kashmir for three to four weeks.

On this occasion, Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan, a well-known actor, director and cultural activist of Kashmir was conferred with ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ by J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha for his contribution in the field of art and culture in Kashmir.

It should be remembered that Khan’s role in giving new life to the art and culture in Kashmir is unforgettable.

During turmoil of the last three decades, the theater of Kashmir, which was once flourishing, was lost in obscurity but Khan was instrumental in giving new life to this important genre of art and attracting new talent. Khan belongs to the world of television apart from the stage.

Waqaf Board Chairperson, Dr. Darakhshan Andarbi; Secretary JKAACL, Bharat Singh; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P.K Pole; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad others were also present on the occasion.