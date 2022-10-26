ABVP protests against J&K Public University Bill 2022

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: Demanding immediate withdrawal of Jammu Kashmir Public University Bill, which was recently introduced by the Administrative Council, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) today held a strong protest demonstration at Parade Chowk, Jammu.

Carrying placards and shouting slogans, the ABVP activists took out a march and also staged a brief sit-in on the road near Women College Parade thus disrupting traffic for some time.

Click here to watch video

The protest was led by ABVP J&K State Secretary Mukesh Manhas, who said that the Bill erodes autonomy of the Public universities with direct interference of Government bodies and bureaucrats.

“With the interference of bureaucracy in Universities, the quality of the education will degrade,” he said and added that the Government should withdraw the controversial Bill with immediate effect, otherwise ABVP will organize strong protests in all campuses across Jammu Kashmir.

Pertinent to mention that the J&K Public University Bill envisages appointment of all teachers and officers in the universities through J&K Public Service Commission and non-gazetted employees through Service Selection Board where these recruitments were earlier done by the concerned university with on interference from Government bodies.

Further, the Bill says that Government shall nominate any serving officer of the administrative services or any eligible serving civil servant of appropriate seniority, to act as the Registrar in the university.

The protest demonstration was also addressed by some other leaders of ABVP, who vowed to continue the protests till the Bill is withdrawn.

Those who were present in the protest, included Akshi Billowria, State Girls Incharge; Hariom Sharma, Jammu Mahanagar Secretary; Chahat Anand, Arman, Piyush, Vikrant, Yudhveer, Sunny, Paras, Nitan, Karan, Vivek and others.