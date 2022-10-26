JKEEGA defers mass casual leave protest on assurance of Principal Secy PDD

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) today decided to defer its mass casual leave protest scheduled on October 28 on the assurance of Principal Secretary, Power Development Department.

The decision was taken by JKEEGA after its meeting in Jammu as well as in Srinagar under the chairmanship of Sachin Tickoo (president JKEEGA) and Pirzada Hidayatullah (general secretary, JKEEGA), respectively and was informed to the media by the Association president while addressing a press conference after the meeting.

During the meeting, the members discussed threadbare the talks initiated by the Principal Secretary PDD to address the issues listed in the mass protest casual leave notice issued by JKEEGA to the Government. During the meeting, the president and the general secretary informed the guidance council members that Principal Secretary has shown positive intent and being administrative head of the department, assured that all the raised demands shall be resolved in the time bound manner.

It was informed to the members that as an immediate confidence building measure the Principal Secretary has said that the proposal of promotion of Chief Engineers by the Establishment Committee headed by Chief Secretary J&K shall be immediately taken up along with the promotion files of JEs and Executive Engineers and adjustment of Assistant Ex Engineers shall also be expedited in the General Administrative Department.

JKEEGA guidance councils in Jammu and Srinagar after considering the positive assurance of the Principal Secretary on all the agreed issues, resolved to defer the proposed mass casual leave of 24 hours on 28th October and expressed hope that in a time bound manner preferably in next 15 to 20 days, all the listed issues shall be resolved.