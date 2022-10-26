Tribute paid to Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: On the eve of Deepawali, Arya Samaj Dayanand Marg, City Chowk here commemorated 140th Nirvan Diwas of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Ji who attained Nirwan on this day.

Dayanand Saraswati was the founder of Arya Samaj and he laid its foundation in 1875 in Kakarwadi, Mumbai.

Speakers on this occasion said that reforms made by Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Ji will always be remembered in the Indian society as he preached eradication of Sati Pratha, child marriages, women empowerment etc as these social evils were rampant in Indian society that time.

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati was the first saint to proclaim India for Indians and he was also a pioneer to initiate Indian freedom struggle in 1847.

The programme commenced with Vedic Hawan in which members of all the Arya Samajs of J&K participated.

The proceedings of the programme were conducted by Balwan Singh, general secretary.

Rich tribute were paid to Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati by Sukriti Chaudhary, Sanchalika, Arya Veerangana Dal followed by tributes by Prof. Dr. Pratibha Purandhi and Prof. Dr. Satya Priya.

Children of Arya Veerangana Dal and Arya Girls Pathshala, Kachi Chawani recited poems and delivered speeches highlighting services of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati.

The programme was conducted under the aegis of Arun Chaudhary, president Arya Pratinidhi Sabha, J&K who was also the chief guest on the occasion.

Arun Gupta, president Arya Samaj Dayanand Marg, Jammu delivered vote of thanks and the programme concluded with Rishi Langer.