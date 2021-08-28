MoS Defence visits Drass, pays tributes to martyrs at War Memorial

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt today visited Drass in Kargil district of Ladakh and paid tributes to martyrs at Kargil War Memorial.

On second day of his three days visit to the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh after taking over as the Minister of State for Defence, Bhatt flew to Drass from Leh and recalled the sacrifices of the Army jawans during Kargil War in 1999 which lasted two months and was won by the Indian troops.

Nearly 550 Indian soldiers had sacrificed their lives during the war and July 26 is every year celebrated as Kargil Victory Day across the country.

Bhatt was at Drass for about couple of hours during which he was briefed by the Army Commanders.

President Ram Nath Kovind was scheduled to visit Drass this year on July 26 to pay tributes to the martyrs but had to cancel his visit due to bad weather. Now, he will visit Drass on Dussehra.

The Minister of State for Defence later flew to Srinagar where he was scheduled to review security situation with top Army Commanders.

Yesterday, Bhatt had visited Chushul located close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh where Indian troops and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China are engaged in standoff in some of the areas even though disengagement has taken place in many points.

He was briefed on the situation along China borders by the Army Commanders at 14 Corps Headquarters at Leh.