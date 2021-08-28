MD NHIDCL, public delegations call on Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 28: Public delegations, heads of organizations, and representatives including Padma Shree Javed Ahmed Tak; Managing Director National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), K.K Pathak; Delegation of Jammu Kashmir Film Makers and Artists Cooperative (JKFMAC); Chairman, All J&K Folk Artists Association called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan today.

While calling on the Lt Governor, MD NHIDCL apprised him about the progress being made on the Zojila tunnel and Z-Morh tunnel. He also apprised the Lt Governor on the status of winter preparedness and informed that Sonamarg-Ladakh connectivity would remain open throughout the winter.

Discussion was also held on various other projects of NHIDCL in the UT. The MD expressed confidence in completing both the tunnels before the target date.

Padma Shree Javed Ahmad Tak along with President Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Association, Sh. Abdul Rashid Bhat met the Lt Governor and discussed with him various concerning issues of the differently-abled (PwD) community of the UT. They put forth the demands of special employment drive for educated persons with disabilities, raising the amount under ISSS pensions, easy accessibility in government offices, and reservation in private sectors, besides other facilities for youth belonging to PwD category.

The Lt Governor while giving a keen hearing to the representatives of PwD community assured them that all their point and demands would be looked into for their speedy redressal. He said that necessary direction would be passed to the concerned departments to ensure easy accessibility to PwDs in all fields and for creation of opportunities for their employment.

The Lt Governor observed that the UT Government is working with an inclusive and holistic developmental approach for all sections of the society involving youth in every field.

Gulzar Bhat, Chairman of All J&K Folk Artists Association also met the Lt Governor and discussed about promotion of folk culture of J&K, besides having a robust Cultural policy for J&K.

Similarly, a delegation led by CEO JKFMAC, Shabir Hyder expressed gratitude for the new J&K Film Policy launched recently.

They demanded according preference to the local talents including indigenous writers, producers, and artists.

The Lt Governor acknowledged the crucial role of J&K Film Makers and Artists Cooperative in the revival of J&K’s filmmaking sector.

He observed that J&K has a rich tradition of cultural values and heritage, and the UT administration is taking several initiatives to revive and promote the cultural glory of J&K keeping its young artists at the center. He assured them of appropriate consideration on all the points brought forth to him.