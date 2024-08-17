Mortar Shell, 10 Gelatin Found In Jammu And Kashmir’s Rajouri

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Representational Image

JAMMU, Aug 17: A mortar shell and 10 gelatin sticks were found during a search operation by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday evening, officials said.
Besides these, some hand gloves were also found in the Darmaka area, they said.
Further investigation is underway, the officials said.

WhatsApp Icon Follow our WhatsApp channel