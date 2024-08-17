Foreigner launches premier brand to promote Pashmina

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Aug 16: In a bid to promote Pashmina and ensure fair compensation for artisans, a US national has launched the premier brand ‘This is Qadri,’ offering the finest handspun, handwoven Pashmina shawls crafted by skilled Kashmiri’ artisans.

The brand’s launch, considered a significant step in promoting handicrafts, took place here in the presence of key stakeholders in the handicraft sector, including the Director of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, Mehmood Shah.

Jake Vartanian, founder of the brand, stated that the brand’s flagship collection features an array of shawls in classic colors, each a testament to the meticulous skill and dedication of Kashmiri artisans who have perfected their craft over generations.

“Our mission at Qadri is to showcase the beauty of authentic Kashmiri Pashmina while empowering the artisans who keep this tradition alive,” Vartanian said.

Vartanian emphasized that they ensure fair compensation for each artisan, noting, “In today’s world of fast fashion and disposable everything, supporting the men and women who create these timeless works of art is more essential than ever.”

Speaking at the event, the Director highlighted the importance of the launch, noting that this is the first time in several years that a foreigner has initiated such a venture in Kashmir.

He stated that this move will significantly contribute to the promotion of Kashmir’s handicrafts sector and introduce these products to new markets.

“For the first time in many years, an American has come here to launch a brand of handicrafts. He will promote it in America, while the source of the inventory will remain in Kashmir,” Shah said.

Pashmina wool, renowned for its incredible warmth and softness, is sourced from the Changthang goat, native to the high altitudes of the Himalayas. Each fiber is carefully selected, spun by hand, and handwoven on traditional looms, ensuring a product that is luxurious, sustainable, and ethical.

On its website, ‘thisisqadri.com,’ the brand stresses its commitment to ethical production. It highlights that its manufacturing partner is SEDEX certified, which “verifies the sustainability of our supply chain and attests to the manufacturer’s commitment to fair labor practices and environmental sustainability.”