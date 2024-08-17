Resident docs stage protest in GMC Jammu; suspend non-essential, elective services

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16: Residents doctors of GMC and Associated Hospitals of Jammu today took out a peaceful protest march and went on indefinite strike in solidarity with rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata few days back.

The protest march in Jammu was taken out from GMC to Super Speciality Hospital (SSH). A large number of Resident doctors not only from GMC Jammu but also its Associated Hospitals participated in the protest march. They demanded justice for the victim doctor and strengthening of security measures in different parts of GMC Jammu.

Doctors raised slogans calling for justice to the victim while holding placards, some of which read “we stand in solidarity with the victim”, “no mercy for rapists” and “raise your voice before you become the next victim”. The resident doctors also suspend all non-essential and elective Hospital services including OPD, OTs and ward services.

Speaking to media persons, a resident doctor said, “We demand prompt, impartial and transparent investigation into the gruesome incident which held at Kolkata Hospital with a female junior doctor. We also work in night shifts and we do not feel safe given lack of proper security arrangements.” She said the Government should come out with a comprehensive security plan inside the emergency wards and other parts of the Hospitals, to restore the shaken confidence of the doctors.

Similar protests were also held in other Government Medical Colleges of the Union Territory by the Resident doctors demanding CBI investigation into this heinous crime, appropriate and exemplary punishment for the perpetrators, nationwide implementation of ‘Central Protection Act’ to safeguard the entire medical fraternity and assurances of security to all doctors across India under stringent regulations and governance by the national Medical Commission.

Students of the GMC Rajouri also gathered today for a solemn candlelight march to demand justice for the heinous rape and murder of a fellow doctor in Kolkata. Hundreds of students assembled at GMC Rajouri to show their solidarity with the victim and her family. Carrying candles, placards, and banners with messages like “We Want Justice”, “Stop Violence against Women,” and “Doctors Deserve Safety”.

The students also called upon the Government and medical authorities to implement better security measures in hospitals and medical institutions to protect doctors and other healthcare workers, especially women, who often face harassment and violence in the workplace.

Meanwhile, J&K BJP Mahila Morcha president Sanjita Dogra led a candle march to protest Kolkata rape incident. The candle march commenced from the BJP Office at Kachhi Chawni and proceeded to Janana Park, with a significant turnout of women and citizens from across the region. Participants walked in silence, with candles in hands a symbol of grief for the victim and a demand for justice.

The Bar Association R.S. Pura also staged a protest and strongly condemned the gruesome incident. The protest featured slogan-raising and a candlelight procession.

Bar President Rajkamal Thakyal addressed the media, saying, “In these democratic times, we are filled with shame when such horrific incidents occur. These acts are reminiscent of barbaric times.”

Jammu Doctors Forum also organized a candle light march this evening at Bahu Plaza (Jammu) standing in solidarity with IMA. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Dushyant (convener, JDF) said that such brutal acts are not tolerable in our civilized society.

In the meanwhile, Doctors Association Jammu (DAJ) has decided to boycott all the OPDs and elective OTs tomorrow to show solidarity and unity with their medico professionals of West Bengal and India. The information was shared by DAJ president Dr Balvinder Singh in a press release issued today.