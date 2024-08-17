20 Coaches Of Sabarmati Express Derail Near Kanpur, No Injuries Reported

Lucknow, Aug 17: As many as 20 coaches of the 19168 Sabarmati Express passenger train derailed near Govindpuri station in Kanpur during the wee hours of Saturday, rail officials said. There is no report of any loss of life or injury in the accident.

North Central Railway (NCR) senior public relations officer Shashikant Tripathi told PTI that the accident occurred at 2.30 am. He said there is no report of loss of life or property. The train was going from Varanasi to Ahmedabad. Rescue and relief operations are underway. The train derailed between Kanpur and Bhimsen railway station.

“The loco pilot said that some boulder hit the cattle guard (front portion) of the engine which got badly damaged and bent,” a Railway Board official said

According to the Railways, seven trains have been cancelled and three diverted due to the derailment.

Tripathi said that buses were arranged to carry passengers from the accident site to the Kanpur Railway Station.

“Besides, an eight coaches MEMU train departed from Kanpur to the accident site to carry passengers back to Kanpur so that further arrangements can be made to send them to their respective destinations,” Tripathi said.

The Railways has issued the following helpline numbers:- Prayagraj: 0532-2408128, 0532-2407353, Kanpur: 0512-2323018, 0512-2323015, Mirzapur: 054422200097, Etawah: 7525001249, Tundla: 7392959702, Ahmedabad: 07922113977, Banaras City: 8303994411, Gorakhpur: 0551-2208088.

Besides, the following helpine numbers for Jhansi Rail Division have been released -: Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Jn) -0510-2440787 and 0510-2440790. Orai -05162-252206, Banda-05192-227543, Lalitpur Jn – 07897992404. (Agencies)