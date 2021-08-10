More leaders condemn killing of Sarpanch, wife

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: More political leaders and social organizations have condemned the killing of Sarpanch Redwani Kulgam, Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife who was also the local Panch by terrorists at Anantnag town yesterday.

BJYM led by its president Arun Prabhat Singh held a protest demonstration here, today and torched the effigy of Pakistan in protest against sending terrorists in J&K. The protestors also torched the effigy of Pakistan and strongly condemned the killing of Sarpanch and his wife in Anantnag yesterday.

The protesting BJYM activists said that BJP and BJYM activists will not be cowed down by such inhuman and cowardice acts but it will redouble their commitment in standing like a rock against terrorists and strengthening national unity and integrity.

BJP senior leader and former Minister, Bali Bhagat while condemning the ruthless killing of a Sarpanch and his wife by the terrorists in South Kashmir termed it a barbaric act and highly deplorable.

In a statement today, former Minister maintained that the brutal terrorist attack on the Sarpanch, Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife, Jawhara Banoo is an act of cowardice as both of them were soft targets for terror mongers.

BJP Executive Member, Raman Suri while condemning the terrorist act said that political killings had always been tool in the hands of militants to thwart any peace process and scare those who are in the mainstream politics but such incidents, though cause a great loss yet never deter the brave leaders from representing their people and becoming a voice of the suppressed lot especially in Jammu and Kashmir.

Suri said that the sacrifices of Dar and his wife will not go waste and the killers will also face the jaws of death soon.

Kashmiri Pandit Conference (KPC) chief, Kundan Kashmiri has also strongly condemned the killing of Sarpanch and his wife in Anantnag district of South Kashmir yesterday. In a statement he said that the terrorists and Pakistan are hell bent to silence the voice of patriotic and nationalist forces in Kashmir but they will never succeed in their vicious designs.

He said it is high time when we all should join hands to defeat the designs of disruptive forces hell bent in disintegration of J&K UT.

Ramesh Khajuria of Mission Modi while condemning the terrorist attack on Sarpanch and his wife in Anantnag town yesterday said that such acts will not deter the resolve of the people in restoration of peace in Kashmir and defeat the designs of terrorists.

Khajuria said that the Government should intensify its offensive against the terrorists and chase them to finish.

Shiv Shakti Sena president, Rajan Gupta has also strongly condemned the killing of Sarpanch and his wife in Anantnag town yesterday and termed it a cowardice act of terrorists. He demanded that the security of Panchayat members be intensified in the Valley so that no such act takes place in future.