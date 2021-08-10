Prominent workers from NC, PDP join Peoples Conference

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: A number of prominent and senior political workers of NC and PDP from Kupwara district joined Peoples Conference today in presence of PC Chairman Sajad Gani Lone, PC senior leader and former MP, Fayaz Ahmad Mir and DDC Kralpora Masarat Farooq.

Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, People’s Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone said that their joining will immensely benefit the PC.

“I whole-heartedly welcome all of you into the PC. The Peoples Conference wants to play a pivotal role and contribute to the politics and welfare of J&K. I am hopeful that all of us will continue to work for the cause of people and further strengthen the party at the grassroots level”, PC spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir said in a statement.

The new entrants pledged to work with utmost honesty, diligence and passion to strengthen the party. They expressed full faith and confidence in PC leadership to address the concerns of the people of Kashmir and help them navigate through these extraordinary and troubled times.

Those who joined the party include Shabir Ahmed Khan, Fayaz Ahmed Malik, Abdul Majeed Rather, Javed Ahmed Lone, Zahoor Ahmed Rather, Firdous Ahmed Malik, Firdous Ahmed Rather, Showkat Lone, Abdul Hameed War, Abdul Majeed Bajar, Abdul Rashid Awan, Ghulam Mohammad Lone, Ghulam Hassan Lone, Parvez Qureshi, Badar Khan and Abdul Sattar Lone.