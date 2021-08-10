JMC Commissioner inspects attendance of SKCs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Commissioner, Avny Lavasa here today inspected the attendance of Safai Karamcharies (SKCs) in different Wards of the city.

She also issued on spot directions to Dr. Sanjogita Soodan, Health Officer JMC for putting every possible effort to provide proper sanitation to the citizens of Jammu city.

Lavasa further said that there should be no lapse in attendance of SKCs and sanitation staff and added that JMC launches sanitation drives from time to time to achieve the aim of Swacch Bharat Mission and Clean Jammu and Green Jammu.

The Commissioner also directed JMC Transport Wing for thorough cleaning and de-silting of Nallahs to avoid flooding during rainy season.

She also visited Ward 69 and 70 along with Chairman, Public Health & Sanitation Standing Committee and took stock of sanitation, encroachments made over roads and Nallahs there.

Lavasa issued on spot directions to Sr. Town Planner, JMC for measurement of the spots where encroachments were made so that anti-encroachment drives can be started there.

She appealed to the people to cooperate JMC and use identified places for garbage disposal.

The Commissioner asked the people to avoid use of polythene.