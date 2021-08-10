Kavinder for hassle-free mechanism to issue domicile certificates to KPs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta has batted for introducing a hassle-free mechanism to issue domicile certificates to migrant KPs living in Delhi or elsewhere.

The BJP senior functionary said this while taking stock of four-day Special Domicile Distribution Camp being held at JK House in Delhi. He said that hiccups if any are hampering the distribution of the domicile certificates should be taken care of immediately as not a single migrant family should face any inconvenience in getting their genuine domicile certificates as the same is their right and it is the duty of Government to provide them the same at the earliest.

Earlier, Kavinder interacted with people and took stock of their problems. Apprising the BJP stalwart about the ordeal which they have to pass for getting domicile certificates, the KP migrants rued that they have to confront undue harassment for getting something which is their first and foremost right.

Later, Kavinder met Relief Commissioner (M), TK Bhat and asked him to devise a people friendly mechanism to issue domicile certificates as the very inception of this Department is for providing relief to the community which faced exodus in 1990s and has seen lots of ups and downs during the last over 30 years.

The senior BJP leader urged the Relief Commissioner (M) to hold similar camps after regular intervals of 25 days so that migrants residing in Delhi may not face any problem in getting the domicile certificates. He also advised him to look into the feasibility for adopting an online system to distribute the domicile certificates for people residing outside J&K to ensure convenience and better services.