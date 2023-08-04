Moral values

Sir,

The prevailing turmoil and restlessness is certainly due to descending phenomena of moral and ethical values. The history reveals how and why great kingdoms were razed to ground when morality was non existent on the earth. The World War I & II and the epics of Mahabarat and Ramayana were consequent to degeneration in such values. The present scenario of materialism, crimes like, murder, rape, corruption in the shape of scams and embezzlements, bribe and deceitfulness, commissions and gratifications and above all dereliction of duty have created unpleasantness in all the sectors. Extreme greed and immorality where exist, nothing good prevails. Social relations stand endangered when moral and social values erode.

The oldies are the worst sufferers in such an atmosphere. Old Age Homes are glaring examples of disobedience on the part of the progeny. When character dies nothing survives. The strength of a nation is based on morally rich citizens. Therefore, cultivation and inculcation of such values can’t be overemphasised.

Keshwanand Sharma

Salehri (Sunderbabni)