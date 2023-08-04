Eradication of corruption

Sir,

Broadly speaking corruption means misuse of one’s official position by bribery, favouritism, nepotism, scams and embezzlements and other financial frauds. It is a major obstacle to poverty alleviation and development. Highly paid Government servants are so overtaken by greed forgetting that the last journey of life has to be empty handed. Kith and kins for those heaps of money is amassed don’t come to rescue when the death knocks at the door, only good and bad deeds accompany the soul in the solitary journey.

Corruption disables Government to work and implement its policies fairly and with justice. It is highly contagious as both the giver and taker equally share it. Corruption exhibits one’s character and quantum of morality one possesses. It is a social malice, endangers and weakens the nation. Extreme, greed gives birth to materialism which leads to no satisfaction and tranquility of mind. It is cancerous in nature and kills not only human beings but also the humanity. It is sort of degeneration of character and moral values.

Every Govt in its regime, tries hard to eradicate it from root and branch, but the deep-rootedness it enjoys since long has failed all efforts in this direction. Stringent laws to curb this malice are indispensible, but until modification of character is achieved by cultivation and inculcation of moral and social values, the desired results are unattainable. The families, the smallest units of the largest populated country, are also requested to participate in this sacred mission to eradicate this evil by cultivation of moral, social and ethical values in their children, intrinsically needed in every good human-being.

Keshwa Nand Sharma

Salehri

(Sunderbani)