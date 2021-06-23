Mookerjee most underrated leader of post-independence India: Dr Jitendra 

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, June 23 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the most underrated-leader of the post – independence India.

Speaking at a national webinar on the topic “The Monuments of Culture and Patriotism and their significance” to mark the death anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the Minister said that history has been unfair to this illustrious son of India. He said, time has come to redeem this anomaly of history and this can only be done by the vision of Modi’s New India, which was also the dream of Mookerjee.

The seminar was organised by National Monuments Authority of India under its Chairman, Tarun Vijay.

Paying rich tributes, Dr Jitendra Singh also underlined that Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee was also the most underrated academician of 20th century. At the age of barely 33, he became the Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University in that glorious era of education in Bengal. He said, the legacy of Dr Mookerjee lives and his dream has been realized by another illustrious son of India, that is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s movement for “EkVidhan, Ek Nishan, Ek Pradhan”, Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that it is the Kathua region where Dr Mukherjee had courted arrest after having entered the State without obtaining a permit, so that a message could go across the country that Jammu & Kashmir is as much a part of India as any other State of the Indian Union. He said, in a fittest tribute to the illustrious son of India, Asia’s longest bi-directional highway tunnel, the ‘Chenani-Nashri Highway Tunnel’ between Udhampur and Ramban in Jammu & Kashmir has been named after him. This was India’s first major project of the Central government to be named after Mookerjee in seventy years.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, India lost the three stalwarts Sardar Patel, Dr B.R.Ambedkar and Dr ShyamaPrasad Mukherjee within a few years of independence. Had they lived longer, India could have been saved of the infamous “Nehruvian” blunders that happened subsequently.

The Minister added that Dr Mookerjee would have been the happiest person to see BJP with over 300 seats in Lok Sabha, beginning from its modest journey as Jan Sangh with three seats in the House after 1952 elections fought for the first time soon after he had founded the party.