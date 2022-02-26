Month on, 2 far-off LoC villages in Uri remain cut-off from Valley

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Feb 26: Two villages along the Line of Control in Uri in North Kashmir have been left in a lurch as the road connecting these villages stands closed since January due to the landslides caused due to bad weather.

The villages that have been affected are Charunda and Batgran which had the road as the only way out, connecting the people of these villages with the rest of the Valley. However, due to official apathy, these villages lack proper road connectivity.

Lal Hussian Koli, hailing from Charunda, told Excelsior that the road has been blocked near Koli Nallah due to the landslides triggered due to the continuous rain in the area.

“It was blocked on January 25 and since then, there has not been any work carried out even the debris has been cleared from the road so that people could commute,” he said.

The residents said that they have been cut off from the rest of the Valley while alleging that the concerned departments are turning a blind eye towards the condition of the road.

“This not happening for the first time, rather, time and again we have been facing a similar situation,” the residents said.

As of now, when the road remains blocked, the people are facing immense hardships, particularly concerning the supply of essentials from one side to the other side of the road.

Built under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the road not only presents a dilapidated look, but its closure, the residents said, depicts the lack of attention of the Government towards them.

“When the Government is bragging of effective road connectivity, we are a living example of hilly areas that are without any road connectivity; if the road has been blocked, isn’t it the responsibility of administration to ensure that the road is cleared and thrown open for people,” Koli said.

While the Chief Engineer PMGSY has been reported to have stated that the road will be thrown open by Monday, the Sub-District Magistrate Harvinder Singh Uri told Excelsior that due to the lack of funds under the scheme, the road might not be repaired any time soon.