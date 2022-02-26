J&K can only develop under Modi’s leadership: Jugal Kishore

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 26: Member Parliament from Jammu -Poonch Lok Sabha constituency, Jugal Kishore Sharma on his three -days tour to district Rajouri today visited Kandi area of Darhal constituency including Kotaranka, Drahman Kewal, Budhal and held series of public meetings there.

Member of Parliament was accompanied by DDC member, Iqbal Malik, district president, Rajendra Gupta, senior leader of BJP, Devraj Sharma, Mandal presidents, Ramesh Kumar, Bikram Singh, Suneet Singh etc.

Jugal Kishore Sharma listened to the problems and demands of the people. While addressing the gatherings at various places he said that Jammu & Kashmir can only be developed under the leadership of Narendra Modi. He said that under the stewardship of this great leader every unit is working to provide basic necessities to the people. He also said that number of schemes have been launched for upliftment of the people without differentiating caste or creed and people are taking benefits from them.

He said that previous Governments led by NC, Congress and PDP always ignored rural and far flung areas and people always remained fighting for their fundamental rights. He said that after the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Government at Centre in 2014, under the leadership of Narendra Modi tremendous development has taken place in every corner. He said that foundations were laid but projects remained withheld under earlier Governments but in present Government targets are set first to complete the projects so that people can take the benefits.

Number of deputations from various areas met with MP and demanded political reservation to the Pahari people. They said that it is the first time after independence that DDC & BDC elections are held, Article 370 was abrogated and major decisions have been taken in Modi Government. They hoped that their demand for fundamental right would also get addressed.

Jugal said that their demand is genuine and he will take up this matter with the Central Government and will put his best efforts that it will get fulfilled soon.

On the occasion, block president of National Conference and many people from other parties joined BJP under the leadership of Jugal Kishore Sharma.

Mandal president, Ramesh Sharma, Bikram Singh, Suneel Singh, senior leaders BJP Dinesh Thaker, Manzur Nayak,Hardesh Singh, Jernail Singh, Shabir Aflatoon, Nazir Thakkar, Rajinder Kumar, Sher Din, Ayub Khan,Mohd. Tufail,Jagat Ram, BDC Shameem Akhter, Sarpanches, Panches and others also present at the occasion.