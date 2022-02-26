Water supply badly hit as PHE daily wagers extend strike for next 48 hrs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 26: The PHE daily wagers’ strike which completed 72 hours today, has been further extended for next 48 hours in view of no response from the J&K UT Administration.

The water supply in many areas of Jammu city and other major towns and villages of the region has been affected although permanent staff has been deployed at various water stations to ensure water supply. With the extension of strike by next two days, the general public will further suffer while Administration was adamant to talk to the strike employees and resolve the crisis. No alternative water supply arrangement has been made by the concerned Jal Skakti/ PHE divisions and sub divisions.

The PHE daily rated, ITI and land donor workers are on strike for the last three days. A large number of PHE/Jal Shakti department daily wage workers and other employees assembled outside the office of Chief Engineer, PHE at BC Road office complex in the morning and started protest demonstration. They were shouting slogans in support of their long pending demands and also against the UT administration.

Several senior trade union leaders addressed the gathering and criticized the Government for not addressing the pending issues of the employees including daily rated/ITI/ CP workers. They demanded the framing of fresh regularization policy and regularise all the daily rated workers, enhancement of Minimum Wages as per Central law in J&K UT, enhancement of Medical allowance of the employees and workers and release of pending wages of 70 months of PHE workers.

They condemned the rigid and anti-employee attitude of some senior Government officers and even the BJP leaders who only befooled them and done nothing for getting their long pending issues resolved.

Several senior leaders Deepak Gupta, D P Singh, Jeevan Singh, Subhash Rakwal, Binkel Manhas, Kartar Chand, Rajesh Jamwal, Ravi Hans, Navdeep Singh, Jyoti Sharma and others spoke on the occasion.