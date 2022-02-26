JKDC urges Govt to advertise posts of dental surgeons

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 26: Coming in support of the unemployed dentists, Jammu and Kashmir Dental Council (JKDC) has urged the Government of J&K to advertise posts of dental surgeons immediately.

Addressing a press conference here today, JKDC president Dr Bhupinder Singh said that the unemployed dental surgeons are stressed, depressed and at the verge of starvation. He pointed out that the posts of dental doctors had not been advertised for the past 14 years and unemployment among the dentists had increased manifolds.

He stressed that dentists has worked tirelessly during the pandemic throughout the country and many states advertised posts of dental surgeons as they could very well manage the patients suffering from Covid-19 but the J&K Government did not take any step to absorb the unemployed dental doctors and even detained them few days back when they were demanding advertisement of Government jobs.

Dr Munish Gupta, JKDC executive member, told media persons that the file for creation of posts of the dental surgeons bearing number HD/PLAN/68-2018 is shuttling between the planning, finance and health departments since many years without any result. Dr Manoj and Dr Pankaj Bhagat said that the dentists are now adamant that they will continue their agitation till the jobs are advertised and they do not want any kind of financial help in shape of loan from the Government.

Dr Bhupinder said that the Lt Governor must take concrete steps and direct the concerning authorities to advertise the posts of dental surgeons immediately.

Others present on the occasion were Dr Rahul Koul, Dr Vasu, Dr Varun Sharma, Dr Arun, Dr Aman, Dr Vasudha Kak and Dr Burhan.