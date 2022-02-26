People in J&K UT want to get rid of BJP Govt: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 26: Former minister and working president of JKPCC Raman Bhalla today said that people of J&K want to get rid of BJP Govt for seeking redressal of their aspirations.

While speaking at a function organised in connection with membership drive in Jammu Urban under the leadership of Yogesh Sawhney- DCC president today, Bhalla said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were fed up with the failures of the BJP Govt and are suffering on all counts. He alleged that the BJP had gained power after “betrayal of the mandate” and its experiments cost too much to the people of J&K who lost their identity as a state besides all safeguards to their land and jobs.

“The only achievement of BJP is to create division and hatred in society. The honour of people of Jammu has been compromised and downgraded by the leaders who claimed to be the champion for the cause their case in the region. BJP climbed political ladder rising voice against discrimination with the people of this region. And, ended up doing some disparity with the people who gave them the power to rule the country,” Bhalla alleged.

He said BJP and Modi Govt befooled the PoJK refugees and sanctioned only the meagre amount of Rs 5.5 lakhs per family against Rs 30 lakhs per family recommended by the State Govt. He questioned the closing of the ongoing package when all eligible families could not be even covered with the installment of Rs 5.5 lakhs per family, which was described as first installment but with the closing of the package, it is clear that there is nothing more for them, which is clear betrayal with them.

Senior vice president Mulla Ram expressed anguish and concern over the use of force against the young boys and girls for their sin of seeking redressal to their problems, especially in the wake of the withdrawal of posts and last moment cancellation of interviews in the police. He urged the cadre to stand steadfast in highlighting the problems of the people, especially as the inflation is on rise.

Senior leaders Yogesh Sawhney, Manmohan Singh, Kanta Bhan, Th Balwan Singh, Hari Singh Chib (DCC–R, chief), Uday Bhanu Chib (PYC chief), Mahila Congress president Indu Pawar and several others addressed the gathering and strongly criticised BJP for its failure to control inflation. They alleged that Government failed to do anything in this direction.