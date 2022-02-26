BJP to strive for holistic development: Slathia

‘Era of discrimination has ended’

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Feb 26: Reiterating the BJP’s commitment to holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir, former Minister and the Pradesh vice president, Surjeet Singh Slathia today said that equitable opportunities of progress to all, irrespective of region or religion, caste or ethnicity is core of the political philosophy of the party.

Interacting with the people during his visit to Rajinder Pura in the Vijaypur Assembly constituency, Slathia said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the Union Territory is leading to a virtuous cycle of growth in terms of investments and industrialization that is bound to lay a formidable impact on the prosperity of people. Generation of jobs form core of the policies put in place to steer J&K to a new era of progress, he added.

Slathia said the fact that J&K has always been high on the BJP’s priority list can best be amplified by a number of schemes and projects undertaken during the past few years in a mission mode with the only objective of making the people part of the country’s development odyssey. This is the philosophy behind Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, he said, adding that the era of despondency, discrimination and exploitation is over.

He said the Centre is aware about the challenges confronted to Jammu and Kashmir on all fronts including development, economic upliftment and job generation and schemes are accordingly been designed to satiate the aspirations of the people in a time bound manner. He said the remote and border areas will get priority in the schemes being undertaken for improving utility services, ensuring better connectivity and time bound completion of the undergoing projects.

Slathia hoped that youth problems will receive priority attention from the governments in New Delhi and here. Though a beginning has already been made to address these yet there is need to expedite the process of employment and employability, in view of burgeoning unemployment problem among the educated youth besides skilled and unskilled workforce, he added.

During the interaction, the people apprised Slathia about various issues with regard to utility services like power and drinking water, supply of rations, restoration and improvement in road connectivity etc. He assured that all their problems would be taken up with the concerned for early redressal.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Block Development Council Chairpersons, Darshan Singh and Jogeshwar Singh, besides Sarpanches, Brijpal Singh, Tara Singh, Daljit Singh and Jitendra Singh.