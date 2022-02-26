Minorities feeling much safer under Modi Government: Ravinder Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 26: Minorities are feeling much safer under Modi Government, said Ravinder Raina, president, Jammu & Kashmir, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Raina was addressing Executive Body meeting of BJP Minority Morcha at party headquarter,here, today.

It was attended by president BJP Minority Morcha Sheikh Bashir, Morcha office bearers, district presidents and district general secretaries.

Ravinder Raina, while addressing the meeting, stated that it is indeed a matter of great satisfaction that the minorities are feeling much safer under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led Union Government. He said that while the earlier governments used the minorities merely as a vote bank to enter the power corridor, it is the Modi Government that has worked to empower this class educationally, socially and economically.

Raina asked the Minority Morcha activists to work for the party more vigorously and contribute in making it strong at the grass root level. He also stressed upon them to motivate more and more people to join the party so that we become a force which creates history in the upcoming elections of the Assembly. He also gave different assignments to the Minority Morcha activists.

Sheikh Bashir asked them to work for the betterment of the party. He said that Morcha leaders are celebrating all the programmes of the party at the ground level, assuring that the Morcha activists will work up to booth level to make the party strong .