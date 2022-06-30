Monsoon arrives in Jammu, Kashmir hot

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, June 30: While Monsoon arrived in the plain areas of Jammu region, Srinagar recorded season’s highest (34.2 deg C) temperature today.

A MeT spokesman said that from today onwards, frequent showers at times, intense some times in Jammu region, especially, during morning hours are expected. Rain, especially in morning hours is likely till July 5. Some intense spells shall continue at some places for the next couple of days.

He said with morning heavy spells of rains in parts of Kathua, Samba and Jammu, the Monsoon entered the Jammu and Kashmir. It may envelop the entire Kashmir and Jammu regions in a day or two. With today’s rain some relief from the scorching hot weather condition was witnessed in Jammu area.

Mercury in Kashmir today hit season’s highest at 34.2 Degree Celsius as heat wave continues in the Valley for the last couple of days.

It was only on June 21, that Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 15.3 Degrees Celsius, lowest in June after many years. In a span of 10 days there has been a temperature difference of 19 notches.

Srinagar recorded the season’s hottest day at 34.2°C which is over 0.2°C higher than yesterday and 5.1°C above the normal for this time of the season.

It also remained third highest in the last 12 years in Srinagar. On June 9, 2021, Srinagar recorded 34.7°C. The highest June temperature in Srinagar in the last 12 years was 35°C recorded on 3 June 2018. The highest ever June temperature in Srinagar was 37.8°C, recorded on 29 June 1978.

Meanwhile, Qazigund recorded a maximum of 31.9°C against 32.5°C the previous day. The temperature was 4.2°C above normal for the town.

Pahalgam recorded a maximum of 29.2°C against 28.9°C the previous day. The temperature was 4.4°C above normal for the famous resort. Kokernag recorded 30.9°C against 31.7°C the previous day. It was 3.6°C above normal for the place during this time of the season.

Gulmarg recorded a maximum of 24.2°C against 24.0°C on the previous night. While 20.6°C is normal for skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 3.6°C above normal