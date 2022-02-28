MoHUA to move Cabinet memo for Jammu, Srinagar MetroLite projects in March

Clearance expected before PM’s visit to UT

Estimated cost worked out at Rs 10,599 cr, completion by 2026

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Feb 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has submitted Rs 10,599 crore worth proposal for Jammu and Srinagar MetroLite projects which is now being given final touch by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and is likely to be cleared by the Union Cabinet in the month of March.

Jammu will have 23 kilometers MetroLite while Srinagar will have 25 kilometers. Deadline for completion of both the MetroLites has been fixed as March 2026, official sources told the Excelsior.

When approached for comments over delay in sanction of project by the Union Cabinet, Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department Dheeraj Gupta said the Jammu and Kashmir Government has submitted the proposal to the MoHUA which, in turn, will refer it to the Union Cabinet for approval shortly.

“The project is expected to be cleared in the month of March,” sources said, adding the project involves cost of around Rs 10,599 crore and completion time has been fixed as March 2026.

As per the proposal, Jammu will have 23 kilometers MetroLite from Bantalab to Bari Brahmana with 22 stations enroute while Srinagar will have 25 kilometers MetroLite in two corridors—each spanning over 12.5 kilometers. The first corridor will be from Indira Nagar to HMT junction while second corridor will be from Hazuri Bagh to Osmanabad.

Srinagar will have 24 stations—12 on each corridor.

“The MetroLite will run in Jammu for 17 hours and in Kashmir for 14 hours,” sources said, adding the MetroLite will have elevated corridors and not underground tunnels.

In February, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had stated that Jammu and Srinagar’s Metro Rail projects were likely to be approved on February 17. However, according to sources, the MetroLite projects couldn’t be cleared then due to certain paperwork which has now been completed and the project formally submitted to the MoHUA headed by Hardeep Singh Puri.

The MoHUA is examining the project in details and will submit it to the Cabinet for approval shortly.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is expecting the proposal to be cleared by the Union Cabinet in the month of March.

There were indications that the project might be cleared before the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu and Kashmir for launch of industrial investments.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had requested the Prime Minister for launching industrial investments in the Union Territory and Modi has accepted the proposal. However, exact dates for the visit are yet to be finalized.

Counting of votes for five States which where elections have been conducted or are still going on will be held on March 10.

The MetroLite projects in both Jammu and Srinagar are aimed at easing traffic congestion in the two cities and outskirts in the long run, sources said, adding the Central Government has given weightage to Jammu and Kashmir over many other States and Union Territories for approval of metro train projects.

“Clearance of MetroLite projects is a mere formality as Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri during his visit here had himself stated that Jammu and Srinagar will get metro train and the projects will be approved by him shortly.

The funding pattern for the two projects has also been worked out,’’ sources pointed out.

The process for execution of the project will start after formal approval by the Central Government.