Ice Climbing event concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Feb 28: Organized by ITBP in collaboration with Ladakh Mountain Guides Association (LMGA), Ice Climbing event concluded today in Uper Leh.

Ladakh MP, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal was the chief guest in the valedictory function. He awarded the winners and participants of the event. Ice Climbers from Ladakh Police and various schools participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP lauded the ITBP under the dynamic leadership of IG Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo and LMGA to promote Ice Sports in Ladakh, which also promotes the winter tourism as well as spread awareness about the climate changes, global warming and water scarcity issues among the common masses.

The event was attended by Ravinder Kumar Dangi, Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Tsepak Councilor (Uper Leh) LAHDC Leh and other dignitaries.