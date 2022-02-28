ADGP Armed inaugurates UT level U-19 Cricket Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 28: ADGP Armed J&K S J M Gillani inaugurated a UT level Under-19 Cricket Tournament at G G M Science College Cricket Ground, here today in an impressive inaugural function organized by J&K Police.

Gillani was the chief guest on the occasion whereas Mukesh Singh ADGP Jammu Zone was the guest of honour. They along with other senior officers released a bunch of balloons connected with banners of U-19 Cricket Tournament to mark the inauguration of the event. The participating players of 4 teams of the tournament were introduced to the Chief Guest by SSP Dushyant Sharma.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Commandant IRP-15th Battalion Mubassir Latifi (SSP), Commandant IRP-14th Battalion Anita Sharma (SSP), Commandant IRP-18th Battalion Kulbeer Singh (SSP), Commandant IRP-19th Battalion Benam Tosh (SSP), SO to ADGP Armed J&K Mahmood Ahmed (SSP), SO to IGP Armed Manjeet Kour (SSP), SO Sports APHQ J&K Dushyant Sharma (SSP), SSP APCR Jammu Shazad Ahmad Salaria, Commandant IRP-24th Battalion Anil Mangotra (SSP) and other senior officers.

The first match of the tournament was played between Kashmir Rising Stars vs Jammu Dare Devil teams. Kashmir Rising Stars won the toss and elected to ball first. Jammu Dare Devil Team won the match by 30 runs. Kawalpreet Singh of Jammu Dare Devil Team was declared as the Man of the Match who scored 54 not-out and took 2 wickets.

The second match was played between Kashmir Super Stars and Jammu Warriors.