Modi’s tenure is era of development: Jugal

Mega projects to change face of Jammu: Sat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 17: Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a very great vision and started Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to enroll all the citizens who are left out to avail the benefit of welfare schemes launched by Central Government.

Jugal Kishore Sharma along with former Minister, Sat Sharma district president Jammu, Pramodh Kapahi and senior leaders of BJP and other officials spoke to a gathering after attending Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Ward No. 29 Rajpura in Jammu West Assembly constituency.

He said that this Yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim to attain saturation of flagship Government schemes through ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all the targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

He said that “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” is designed in such a manner to serve people as Sarkaar Apke Dwaar. He said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s Government is working relentlessly to serve people with commitment and determination. He said that these programmes are held at various locations and people are greeting Modi Ki Guarantee Wali Gadi. He also appealed people and party workers to promote these programmes in social media and other platforms so that no one should left behind without the benefit of Modi Welfare Schemes.

He said that the tenure of Modi Government is the era of development and will be marked as Golden period in the history of nation.

Sat Sharma, former Minister and Ex-MLA said that many people are taking benefit of Welfare Schemes launched by the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. He said that many mega projects are started under the Jammu Smart City which will change the face of U.T. He said that tremendous development can be seen in every nook and corner in the tenure of Modi Government. He appreciated the decision of Prime Minister to start this Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and said that this will serve greatly to the people and ensure that no-one should left behind to avail the benefit of the schemes.

Senior leaders BJP Prem Gupta, Kuldeep Mangotra, Brahmjyot Satti, Zorawar Singh Jamwal, Atul Bakshi, Arun Manmotra, ex corporator, Surinder Chowdhary, Sanjay Verma, Nisha Kumari, Kannav, Mangal Dass, Jagdish Verma, Vikas Bali and others also present at the occasion.