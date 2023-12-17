Abrogation of Article 370 a finality paving way for Naya J&K : Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU Dec 17: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said abrogation of Article 370 is a finality and those attempting to betray this fact should comprehend the significance of this transformative decision that is not only historic but path breaking as far as the development and progress is concerned and has paved the way for Naya Jammu & Kashmir.

“A positive change is already discernible” Rana said while interacting with media persons at the sidelines of the inauguration of City Clinic and Diagnostic Centre at Maheshpura in Jammu City, promoted by a first generation entrepreneur Kewal Singh.

He was flanked by the President Bhartiya Yuva Janta Morcha Arun Parbhat Singh S Surinder Singh Bunty Sanjay Gupta Ajay Gupta besides other party activists and prominent citizens. He said development is scaling new heights and politico-economic empowerment of every segment of society has infused a sense of confidence among the people during the past four years.

Strongly denouncing the hoax created by exploitative politicians on Article 370 for over seven decades to mislead the people of Jammu and Kashmir by fostering misinformation for their vested political interests, Devender Singh Rana today emphasised the need for factual discourse and responsible response in the larger public good.

“Now that the Supreme Court has upheld the legality and validity of the political decisions and J&K Reorganisation Bill 2019, repealing the temporary constitutional provision, the myopic political class across the country in general and Jammu and Kashmir in particular should come to terms with the reality “, he added.

Rana counselled the negative political class to learn to sail along the tide and think about betterment of the people they claim to be leading. For their welfare and progress they should shun the negativity that has taken huge toll, especially during the past over three decades. He said the self centric politicians have only rehabilitated graveyards and made hell of the heaven that was known the world over for its ethos, cultural heritage and ambience.

“At this historic moment, we must strive for unity, overcoming the legacy of deception for a brighter future of generations “,Rana said, adding that this is the vision of the Yashasvi Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Naya Jammu and Kashmir and its diverse populations. The PM has been emphatic in his unwavering pledge to fulfilling the dreams of the people and determination to ensure that the fruits of progress not only reach all but also extend their benefits to the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of the society who suffered due to Article 370, he maintained.

Earlier, inaugurating the Clinic and Diagonastic Centre, Rana hoped that the facility will serve the people of the area and the surrounding in a better way. The purpose of such initiatives should be more than doing business as these facilities directly involve the health of the community, he added.