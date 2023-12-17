LG attends Mahamana Malaviya Mission’s event at Bengaluru

Excelsior Correspondent

BENGALURU / KARNATAKA, Dec 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended a function organized by Mahamana Malaviya Mission at Bengaluru.

The Lt Governor commended the efforts of the Mahamana Malaviya Mission for promoting the values and ideals of the great visionary Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya.

“Mahamana is the light on our path. His life-long campaigns had awakened the conscience of the entire nation and made profound impact on society, economy and education,” the Lt Governor said.

He highlighted the significant contribution of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya in reviving India’s business, industrial education and country’s rich civilizational heritage and laying the foundation for future India.

Through his works, Mahamana generated new sense of pride in country’s history, present and future potential, the Lt Governor said.

During the freedom struggle, Mahamana taught us the doctrine of self-reliance and used education as an instrument to build a large pool of excellent human resources, scientific and technological excellence and inspired the local industries to occupy their rightful place in the global economy, he said.

He was truly a miracle man, who very well knew that modern education could transform India’s youth into a great power to contribute to society and to achieve self-growth. As a chief architect of education and industrial revolution, Mahamana also gave the youth dreams and self-confidence so they could rise to their fullest potential, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor also shared the key endeavours of the Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister, to realise the vision of Aatma Nirbhar and a Developed India.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled the dream of Mahamana. Make in India and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan has unlocked India’s manufacturing potential. Marginalized section of society has been empowered, rural economy has been transformed and modern education, skilling, upskilling are creating employment and entrepreneurship opportunities,” he said.

He urged the people, especially the youth to rededicate themselves to the ideas of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and contribute to nation building.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar; Padma Shri Dr Kota Harinarayana; Members of Mahamana Malaviya Mission and prominent personalities from diverse fields were present.