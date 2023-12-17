CS addresses 41st National Pensioners Day celebrations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 17: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today remarked that pensioners have dedicated their main part of life for the service of their nation and we need to honour and respect them in every sphere of life.

The Chief Secretary made these remarks while delivering a momentous address during the celebrations of 41st National Pensioners Day at Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), organised by Central Government Pensioners Welfare Association Jammu (CGPWAJ).

State Election Commissioner, B.R Sharma; Patron CGPWAJ, S.S. Wazir; President CGPWAJ, Kuldeep Khoda; Vice President CGPWAJ, Dr. Sudershan Kumar; General Secretary, CGPWAJ, K.B Jandial; retired Civil Service officers and officers of other central departments were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Secretary expressed gratitude to the retired officers for their dedication and tireless service rendered by them throughout their professional lives. He expressed gratitude to pensioners for their resilience, hard work, and dedication, which have laid the foundation for a prosperous nation.

Acknowledging their role in shaping the future of nation, Atal Dulloo underlined the importance of honouring and respecting the pensioners, maintaining that they have set an example for budding officers on how to perform and conduct during their service career.

The Chief Secretary also made refrence to the landmark judgement of Supreme Court in which it has acknowledged that pension is a right not a bounty with the help of which the pensioners are able to live a dignified life after rendering their precious time for the welfare of public.

Dulloo, in his address lauded several initiatives of CGPWAJ and assured them that the UT administration is committed to redress their issues and grievances.

The Chief Secretary, on the occasion, also honoured the pensioners who had attained the age of 85 years or above.

Speaking on the occasion, President CGPWAJ, Kuldeep Khoda said that the Pensioners are source of guidance to young officers as their decisions have shaped the future of our younger generation.

In his address, Patron CGPWAJ, S.S. Wazir spoke in length about functioning and achievements of the association while as General Secretary, CGPWAJ, K.B. Jandial enlightened the gathering about the significance of the day.

Vice President, CGPWAJ presented vote of thanks.

Earlier, during the sidelines of the celebrations, the Chief Secretary inaugurated Geriatric Wellness Awareness Camp organised by Directorate of AYUSH J&K in association with Central Government Pensioners Welfare Association Jammu (CGPWAJ).

As part of the event, Medical officers of AYUSH Department delivered health talk on the ayurvedic treatment of some diseases related to old age.

Dr. Arun Gupta spoke about various ailments and Geriatric syndromes common in senior citizens and their Ayush based management. He also highlighted strengths of Yoga, Panchkarma and Ksharsutra in management of various Geriatric health issues.

Similarly, Dr. Monika Gupta highlighted about the mental health issues in elderly and their management with Ayush based mental health care interventions and Yoga. She made the Pensioners to do some of the yoga exercises like Bhramni Pranayama, Dhyana and others.